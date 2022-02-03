ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,750 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.09%)
BR30 18,654 Decreased By -63.1 (-0.34%)
KSE100 46,045 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,037 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Love in the time of corona: Mountain 'tease' for Kilde and Shiffrin

AFP 03 Feb, 2022

YANQING: Norwegian speedster Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has caught the spotlight this season not just for his on-piste form, but also as half of skiing's glamour couple alongside American girlfriend Mikaela Shiffrin.

But Kilde admitted after the men's first downhill training run on Thursday that living in the same Yanqing Olympic Village as Shiffrin with strict Covid-19 protocols in place was a "tease".

"Everybody says 'Yeah, now you can spend so much time together and it's nice to have her', but it's more challenging because with Covid restrictions we have to be really careful," the 29-year-old Norwegian said.

"It's kind of a tease: you see her, but you can't really touch her or be with her that much."

Aamodt acknowledged however that there were some upsides.

"It's really nice to have her here and of course we can eat dinner together, that's no problem. We really enjoy that, but other than that it's not really special."

Coronavirus restrictions, which mean people in the Beijing Olympic bubble are constantly masked and undergo daily oral swabs, mean limited face-to-face time.

That is especially true for two skiers who are serious medal contenders in several events in the Games, which formally begin on Friday.

US curler Shuster, speed skater Bowe named Games flagbearers

Kilde will be eyeing podium places in the super-G and downhill, while Shiffrin is chasing a third gold at consecutive Olympics and remains a genuine medal threat in any discipline she enters given her all-round strengths.

"We're keeping the same routine as always, face-timing, talking on the phone," Kilde explained. "We try to be careful because if we get Covid, then the consequences are too big."

Phone chit-chat, Kilde said, tended to be nothing special. The couple discuss "how things are feeling, experiences, decision-making, general things about skiing but not really too technical.

"She sends me videos every day and I send her videos and then we try to learn from each other a little. I still have a lot to learn from her."

Turning to his race expectations, Kilde said he felt confident after starring in the super-G and downhill on the World Cup circuit this season.

"As I look at it right now, it's a possibility to do well but I know also the fact that anything can happen and the Olympics are also very special," he said.

"I definitely feel some pressure but it's nothing different from other races because there's been a lot of pressure throughout the year with good results already."

Olympic Village Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Shiffrin

Comments

1000 characters

Love in the time of corona: Mountain 'tease' for Kilde and Shiffrin

CPEC-IPPs contracts: Pakistan seeks renegotiation with China

15 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Naushki, Panjgur: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan records highest Covid-related death toll since October

Turkey's inflation surges to two-decade high of 48.7%

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Oil prices take a breather as OPEC+ sticks to output plans

PM fine-tunes his China visit agenda

Read more stories