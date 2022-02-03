ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,750 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.09%)
BR30 18,654 Decreased By -63.1 (-0.34%)
KSE100 46,045 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,037 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Fair for Cricket Australia to review Langer's performance: Cummins

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

MELBOURNE: Australia test captain Pat Cummins praised Justin Langer for doing a "fantastic" job as head coach but said it was only fair for Cricket Australia to conduct an evaluation process before making a decision on renewing his contract.

Langer, whose contract is set to expire mid-year, is hoping for an extension despite no players endorsing him publicly to continue in the role.

"It lies in Cricket Australia's hands. JL (Langer) has been doing a fantastic job. He has been there for four years," Cummins told reporters on Thursday.

Australian cricketers nervous about Pakistan tour: report

"His contract is obviously up soon. So they're just going through an evaluation process at the moment, which I think is fair and the right thing to do.

"We all get evaluated all the time as cricketers, it's part of a high performance environment."

Australian media reported this week that Langer reacted angrily during a recent meeting with Cricket Australia over his contract and had been asked to reapply for the role.

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

CA refuted the reports.

Senior players and Cricket Australia managers met last year amid reports Langer's intense coaching style had rubbed players the wrong way.

Australia's coaching set-up was subsequently tweaked, with Langer taking less of a hands-on role and assistants Andrew McDonald and Michael Di Venuto taking a greater share of the coaching burden.

Under the new arrangement, Australia won their first T20 World Cup in November and thrashed England 4-0 in the Ashes over the home summer.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor, who served on Cricket Australia's board, said the governing body should have resolved Langer's contract situation by now.

"There's too many 'ifs' now and not enough 'this is what's going to happen'," Taylor told radio station Triple M.

"First and foremost look after the incumbent and a legend of the game in Justin Langer and then announce the other coach -- if that's what's going to happen."

