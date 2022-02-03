ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,750 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 18,670 Decreased By -47.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 46,047 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,040 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Travel groups call to stop pre-flight Covid tests for vaccinated passengers

AFP 03 Feb, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO: An international coalition of travel-related organizations called on the US government Wednesday to stop requiring vaccinated passengers to present a negative Covid test before boarding US-bound flights.

"Travel and aviation's recovery is dependent on the government taking steps to remove travel restrictions that are no longer justified by current circumstances," the group argued in a letter addressed to White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients.

Among the 29 signatories were the main advocacy organizations representing Asian, European and US airlines, as well as the US Chamber of Commerce and the US Travel Association.

Japan Airlines narrows nine-month loss, maintains guidance

The leader of the group, Airlines for America -- which represents major US carriers including American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines -- posted the letter to its website.

The three companies recently noted that the Omicron variant would delay their recovery by one to two months.

"Clearly COVID is widespread throughout the US and attempts to control its importation via air travel under today's circumstances are unlikely to change that fact," they argued in the letter.

The coalition also pointed to the European Union, which recommended member countries lift restrictions for travel between European countries, as well as the United Kingdom, which has decided to lift pre-departure testing requirements for vaccinated passengers.

"Surveys of air passengers indicate that pre-departure testing is a leading factor in the decision not to travel internationally," they noted, adding that people do not want to risk getting stuck abroad if they test positive.

"As a result, international travel in 2021 was 75 percent below 2019 levels."

PIA could grow its annual revenues to $1.7bn by 2026

The group added that if a new threatening variant appeared, "pre-departure testing could be easily reinstituted."

After the catastrophic year all airlines had in 2020, American Airlines and United both lost money in 2021 -- about $2 billion each.

Delta, on the other hand, was able to eke out a small profit of about $280 million.

Airlines disrupted worldwide by US 5G ‘nightmare’

In addition to the pandemic upheaval, airlines have also had to deal with rising costs for labor and fuel, as well as the messy rollout of new 5G technology in the United States, which disrupted some flights over fears of interference with some flight equipment.

European Union American Airlines United Airlines Delta airlines US bound flights Travel groups vaccinated passengers White House coronavirus US Chamber of Commerce and the US Travel Association

Comments

1000 characters

Travel groups call to stop pre-flight Covid tests for vaccinated passengers

CPEC-IPPs contracts: Pakistan seeks renegotiation with China

15 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Naushki, Panjgur: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan records highest Covid-related death toll since October

Turkey's inflation surges to two-decade high of 48.7%

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Oil prices take a breather as OPEC+ sticks to output plans

PM fine-tunes his China visit agenda

Read more stories