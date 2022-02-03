ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,771 Increased By 16.8 (0.35%)
BR30 18,792 Increased By 74.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 46,162 Increased By 43.1 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,100 Increased By 30.4 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Australian shares drop as tech stocks weigh; Westpac jumps

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

Australian shares inched lower on Thursday after two straight sessions of gains, weighed down by technology stocks, while banking giant Westpac jumped after reporting first-quarter profit above estimates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 7,074.7 by 1225 GMT, after rising 1.7% in the previous two sessions.

Technology stocks fell 5.3%, extending losses for the year so far to more than 20%, weighed down by ASX-listed shares of Block Inc and Xero Ltd. Block's Australian shares fell as much as 11.3%, tracking overnight losses in the company's US-listed shares.

Wall Street sentiment turned sour in post-market trade. Meta Platforms Inc plunged more than 20% after the Facebook owner missed its earnings estimate.

Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ shares gain

Meanwhile, Westpac Banking Corp rose as much as 3.6% and was headed for its best session Since Sept. 30, after the lender beat estimates for first-quarter profit and made headway in cutting costs. Financials were up 0.1% after declining as much as 1% in early trading.

Among other losers, gaming company Aristocrat Leisure dropped about 1% after its offer to buy Britain's Playtech Plc fell through.

Healthcare and energy stocks were down 1.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

However, mining stocks gained nearly 1%, benefiting from an uptick in copper and gold prices, with index heavyweights like Rio Tinto Ltd and global miner BHP Group Ltd rising 1.8% and 1.9% respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1%, or 10.6 points, to 12,300.24.

The country's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said there would be a phased reopening of its borders, which were closed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian shares

