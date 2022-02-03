ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
Brent oil may drop into $85.68-$87.30 range

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may drop into a range of $85.68 to $87.30 per barrel, as a five-wave cycle from $77.04 has completed.

The fourth wave, the wave 4, ended around $85.68, which works as a target.

Three waves make up the current drop. The wave c is unfolding towards $85.68.

A realistic target will be $87.30, which will be confirmed when the contract breaks the nearest a support at $88.31.

Resistance is at $89.94, a break above could lead to a gain into $90.95-$91.57 range.

US crude, distillate stockpiles fall; gasoline builds: EIA

On the daily chart, oil has broken a support at $89.63.

It is supposed to fall to $85.17, near $85.68 on the hourly chart.

The current readings indicate the progress of a wave iv, which will be reversed by an upward wave v.

The uptrend will remain intact, as long as oil stays above $85.17, a break below could signal a reversal of the trend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil may drop into $85.68-$87.30 range

