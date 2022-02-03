Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in the ninth match of HBL PSL 7 at National Stadium here on Wednesday.

According to the details, Fakhr Zaman’s third consecutive half-century helped Qalandars to register their second victory in their third match. Chasing a target of 200 runs, Peshawar Zalmi’s team managed to score only 170 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Kamran Akmal made a partnership of 62-run with Hussain Talat to support Peshawar Zalmi, but after his return to the pavilion at 41 runs Peshawar Zalmi was taken over by Haider Ali. He scored 49 runs with a strike rate of 144 but could not find significant support from the other end of the crease. Hussain Talat was dismissed for 15 runs.

After the dismissal of Haider Ali, Peshawar Zalmi didn’t come back in the game and the entire team managed to score 170 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Rutherford, Cutting, and Shoaib Malik played 21, 10, and 7 runs knock, respectively while Arash Ali Khan and Wahab Riaz returned to the pavilion without opening an account. Zaman Khan got three wickets while Shaheen Shah Afridi and David Wiese got two wickets each.

On the invitation of Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars batted first and scored 199 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. Opener Fakhar Zaman along with Abdullah Shafiq gave a solid start of 94 runs to Qalandars in the match.

Fakhar played 66 runs off 38 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes. Abdullah Shafiq scored 41 runs with the help of 3 fours and 2 sixes.

