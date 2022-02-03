Three-tier security plan chalked out for PSL final

LAHORE: A three-tier security plan has been chalked out for the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) T-20 cricket series to be held in the provincial capital from February 10 to February 27, says Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad.

“We are all set to provide complete protection to the visiting national and international players as well as spectators of the seventh edition of the world class PSL T-20 cricket series with more elaborate and improved security plan than the previous ones,” says Fayyaz in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said that Lahore police has always played a pivotal role in promoting international sports and cultural activities in the country by providing foolproof security to these events. According to the security plan, he added, senior police officers of different units of Lahore police, including SSPs, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU) and Elite Force would perform security, patrolling and traffic management related duties during the playoffs to ensure foolproof security of the event along with smooth flow of traffic.

The CCPO said that according to a decision of the Punjab government, all the PSL players have been given the status of state guests and the district administration and police will jointly hold a full rehearsal on February 4 and 6 in this regard.

“CCTV cameras around Gaddafi Stadium and parking areas would be made fully operational during the PSL playoffs and the security plan would be enforced in Lahore from February 7”, he added.

According to Fayyaz, the law enforcement agencies would strive to least disturb the routine activities of the citizens during the matches as zero route would be provided to the teams to ensure their security by restricting traffic only during the movements of teams from their residential places to the stadium and vice versa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022