Faisalabad Union of Journalists: Shamsul Islam Naz Panel clean-sweeps elections

FAISALABAD: Shamsul Islam Naz Panel got a clean sweep in Faisalabad Union of Journalists’ Annual Election 2022-23.

Polling for the annual election of Faisalabad Union of Journalists 2022-23 was held in a peaceful and friendly atmosphere at the District Council Hall previous day.

Hamid Yasin was elected as President with 88 votes, Amir Afridi Senior Vice President with 84 votes, and Haider Abbas was elected Vice President with 83 votes. Asif Ghaffar General Secretary, Atif Chaudhry Finance Secretary, Imran Ali, Shahbaz Ali Hadi Joint Secretary were elected unopposed. Twelve candidates contested for the seats of the working committee, out of them 10 candidates were declared elected.

Qadeer Sikandar got 98 votes, Abdul Haleem Sabir 94 votes, Irfan Bajwa 91 votes, Ramzan Nasir 88 votes, Taswar Abbas 88 votes, Yousaf Haroon Bukhari 88 votes, Muhammad Danish Sherwani 86 votes, Kashif Naveed 85 votes, Yasir Rauf 81 votes and Muzammil Iqbal got 74 votes.

As many as 24 candidates contested for BDM seats, out of them 12 candidates were declared elected.

Hamid Yasin got 85 votes, Manzoor Alam Ayaz 82 votes, Rao Muhammad Naeem 78 votes, Qadeer Sikandar 77 votes, Ghulam Mustafa 74 votes, Nadeem Javed 74 votes, Zeeshan Azeem 73 votes, Sana Rauf 70 votes, Muhammad Imran 70 votes, Qaiser Mehmood 62 votes, Mohammad Danish Sherwani 62 votes, and Irfan Javed got 57 votes.