ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Faisalabad Union of Journalists: Shamsul Islam Naz Panel clean-sweeps elections

Press Release 03 Feb, 2022

FAISALABAD: Shamsul Islam Naz Panel got a clean sweep in Faisalabad Union of Journalists’ Annual Election 2022-23.

Polling for the annual election of Faisalabad Union of Journalists 2022-23 was held in a peaceful and friendly atmosphere at the District Council Hall previous day.

Hamid Yasin was elected as President with 88 votes, Amir Afridi Senior Vice President with 84 votes, and Haider Abbas was elected Vice President with 83 votes. Asif Ghaffar General Secretary, Atif Chaudhry Finance Secretary, Imran Ali, Shahbaz Ali Hadi Joint Secretary were elected unopposed. Twelve candidates contested for the seats of the working committee, out of them 10 candidates were declared elected.

Qadeer Sikandar got 98 votes, Abdul Haleem Sabir 94 votes, Irfan Bajwa 91 votes, Ramzan Nasir 88 votes, Taswar Abbas 88 votes, Yousaf Haroon Bukhari 88 votes, Muhammad Danish Sherwani 86 votes, Kashif Naveed 85 votes, Yasir Rauf 81 votes and Muzammil Iqbal got 74 votes.

As many as 24 candidates contested for BDM seats, out of them 12 candidates were declared elected.

Hamid Yasin got 85 votes, Manzoor Alam Ayaz 82 votes, Rao Muhammad Naeem 78 votes, Qadeer Sikandar 77 votes, Ghulam Mustafa 74 votes, Nadeem Javed 74 votes, Zeeshan Azeem 73 votes, Sana Rauf 70 votes, Muhammad Imran 70 votes, Qaiser Mehmood 62 votes, Mohammad Danish Sherwani 62 votes, and Irfan Javed got 57 votes.

Faisalabad Union of Journalists Shamsul Islam Naz Annual Election

Comments

Comments are closed.

Faisalabad Union of Journalists: Shamsul Islam Naz Panel clean-sweeps elections

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

OPEC+ sticks to planned output rises

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

CPEC-IPPs contracts: Pakistan seeks renegotiation with China

Industries: Pakistan becomes most suitable country for investment: PM

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Pakistan needs structural transformation of economy: ADB

Jul-Jan trade deficit widens 91.9pc YoY

Attacks repulsed in Naushki, Panjgur; 4 terrorists killed

Sindh fixes wheat-buying target, support price

Read more stories