Death toll from Brazil storms rises to 28

AFP 02 Feb, 2022

SAO PAULO: Floods and landslides caused by torrential rains have killed at least 28 people in southeastern Brazil, with seven still missing, authorities said Wednesday.

The death toll was up by four since Friday, with rescue workers still digging through the mud and the remains of landslide-wrecked houses in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil's industrial hub.

At least four of the victims were children. Another 12 people were injured, and nearly 3,000 forced from their homes, authorities said.

The seven missing were feared buried in a deadly landslide that tore a giant, muddy gash through a poor hillside community in Franco de Rocha, 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of sprawling Sao Paulo city.

About 1,300 US flights canceled after winter storm in Northeast

Sao Paulo state, home to 46 million people, has been hit by days of heavy rain, with more forecast for the coming days.

President Jair Bolsonaro surveyed the disaster zone Tuesday and held meetings with local officials.

"We regret these deaths. We know that a lot of times people build their residences out of necessity in places that 10, 20, 30 years later, get hit by disasters," he said.

Deadly landslides are a frequent occurrence in Brazil during the rainy season, often hitting poor neighborhoods with shoddily built houses.

