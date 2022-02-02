ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
FIA cancels transfers of investigation officers in Shehbaz, Jahangir cases

BR Web Desk 02 Feb, 2022

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday notified the cancellation of transfer orders of five of its officers probing the cases against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, Aaj News reported.

The officers whose transfers have been cancelled include assistant directors Ali Mardan Shah, Arshad Butt, Zawar Ahmed, Shiraz Umar, and Rana Faisal Munir.

These officials, investigating the money laundering and sugar scam against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz, and Jahangir Tareen, were recently taken off the cases and transferred to other districts.

Shehbaz Sharif cases

The father-son duo is accused of committing money laundering worth Rs16 billion through the bank accounts of their low-wage employees.

Speaking to the media about their cases in October last year, former advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar had called Shehbaz the “ring leader of a money-laundering gang.”

Money laundering case: Shehbaz cannot escape punishment: Fawad

The challan submitted by the FIA against them in the Ramzan Sugar Mills money-laundering case consisted of more than 4,000 documents and 100 witnesses, he stated.

Jahangir Tareen

Meanwhile, the cases against Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen were made in March 2021.

The two are accused of committing fraud and money laundering.

