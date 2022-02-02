ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China inks $8bn nuclear power plant deal in Argentina

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

State-owned China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) has signed a contract in Argentina to build the $8 billion Atucha III nuclear power plant using China's Hualong One technology, reviving a deal that had been stalled for years.

CNNC said on its WeChat account late on Tuesday that it had signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, which comes ahead of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez's trip to China later this week.

Progress on the nuclear deal between the two nations had stalled since it was first negotiated by the administration of former President Cristina Fernandez, a left-wing populist who left office in 2015. She is now Argentina's vice president.

Argentina's government said in a statement that the construction project "involves an investment of over $8 billion" for engineering, construction, acquisition, commissioning and delivery of a HPR-1000 type reactor.

"Atucha III will have a gross power of 1,200 MW and an initial useful life of 60 years, and will allow the expansion of national nuclear capacities," it said, adding that construction was set to start at the end of this year.

Details of financing of the nuclear power plant deal were not available. The reactor will be installed in the town of Lima in the province of Buenos Aires.

China developed Hualong One, a third generation pressurised water nuclear reactor power plant technology, to rival the Westinghouse-developed AP1000 and Europe's Evolutionary Pressurised Reactor (EPR) technology.

China has started operating its own Hualong One reactor in the southeast Chinese province of Fujian. The Argentina project will be the second overseas location using Hualong One technology after Pakistan.

CNNC China National Nuclear Corp nuclear power plant deal China's Hualong One technology

Comments

1000 characters

China inks $8bn nuclear power plant deal in Argentina

PM's China visit 'historic', CPEC-related matters to be discussed: Sheikh Rashid

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

KSE-100 settles over 46,000 for first time since November

Pakistan 'most suitable country' regionally for investment in industries: PM Imran

Biden orders nearly 3,000 US troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia

Rupee registers marginal gain ahead of IMF board meeting

Female students join male peers as Afghan universities reopen

OPEC+ unlikely to hike output faster despite oil price rally, sources say

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

Read more stories