PM's China visit 'historic', CPEC-related matters to be discussed: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that matters pertaining to the China-Pakistan Econimic Corridor (CPEC) will be discussed during the important visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China.

Addressing a presser on Wednesday, the interior minister said that during the PM's visit, matters relating to CPEC, regional situation and Pak-China's relationship will be discussed.

"PM upcoming visit to China will be historic," the minister said.

The PM is set to embark on a four-day visit to China from February 3 (Thursday). During the visit, the PM will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation including CPEC, a statement by the Foreign Office said earlier.

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

While talking about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the interior minister called his medical reports fake. He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was saying that Nawaz's treatment could not be done due to coronavirus.

"They want to keep themselves safe from Covid-19, but are calling people to attend the rally," he said. Rashid's statement comes after the PML-N submitted a Nawaz's medical report to the Lahore High Court on Tuesday.

According to the report prepared by Interventional Cardiologist Dr Fayyaz Shawl, Nawaz is suffering from heart and kidney ailments and diabetes, and the doctors have barred him from visiting public spaces, i.e., airports, planes, and other crowded places, due to coronavirus. Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Pervez submitted the three-page report in the high court.

“My opinion regarding his travel to Pakistan and its implications on his health remains the same as mentioned in my earlier medical reports. Until then, he should remain on medical treatment in London under the care of doctors with multiple specialities. Moreover, these facilities have sustained before his arrival to London, giving his complex health issues,” Dr Fayyaz said in his report.

“In my opinion, until he gets coronary angiography, he should also stay in close proximity to the facilities where he has been getting his treatment,” the report added.

'TTP's demands are not acceptable'

Meanwhile, Rashid said that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has increased it attacks in Pakistan, adding that no talks are going as its demands are not acceptable.

He reiterated that Pakistan is prepared to deal with the law and order situation, adding that letters have been written to the Chief Secretaries and Inspector Generals of Police to stay alert.