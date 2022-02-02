ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,080 Increased By 405.9 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,052 Increased By 138.2 (0.77%)

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
South Africa coach Boucher's racism hearing postponed until May

Reuters Updated 02 Feb, 2022

Disciplinary proceedings against South Africa head coach Mark Boucher over charges of racism were postponed on Tuesday until May, after his lawyers requested current Proteas players be allowed to testify in his favour.

Former spinner Paul Adams last year alleged he was subjected to racial discrimination and name-calling during his time with the national team, with Boucher later apologising "unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived".

Adams played for South Africa between 1995 and 2004, during which Boucher was wicket-keeper.

Advocate Terry Motau, chairing the inquiry set up by Cricket South Africa, said he had decided to postpone the hearing in light of the request from Boucher's legal team for current players to testify. Cricket South Africa had wanted it to be held from March 7-11.

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

South Africa travel to New Zealand for a two-test series starting Feb.

17, and later host Bangladesh from March 18. Boucher's team indicated that having a hearing between the two tours would be disruptive.

"CSA argued for expediency and a speedy commencement and finalisation of the proceedings, given that some of the allegations occurred some time ago," Motau said in a statement.

The hearing would now take place in the week starting May 16, he added.

Boucher earlier said he "looked forward to dealing with and defending these allegations", adding that he was solely focused on his duties as head coach of the team.

South Africa Mark Boucher Cricket South Africa Paul Adams

