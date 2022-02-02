ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 39 (0.83%)
BR30 18,522 Increased By 96.8 (0.53%)
KSE100 45,931 Increased By 256.4 (0.56%)
KSE30 17,995 Increased By 81.5 (0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Iranian female skier cuts icy path to Beijing Olympics

AFP 02 Feb, 2022

ABALI: Iranian Atefeh Ahmadi learned to ski not long after she could walk, but the path to the Winter Olympics has not been an entirely smooth run for the 21-year-old.

The only Iranian woman to qualify for the Beijing Games, Ahmadi told AFP she was just three when her parents first set her on skis.

"I was so small, I didn't understand what these pieces of wood were for, but I learnt," said the athlete, who hails from Abali, east of Tehran.

Her father had been a member of the national skiing team and a trainer for the women's squad, and initially her elder sister Hadis was the one being coached to conquer the slopes.

But it was not long before Ahmadi's natural talent grew into an Olympic-sized dream of her own.

"When (Hadis) started her first competitions, I would cry because I wanted to follow her," Ahmadi said.

One of the souvenirs her sister brought back from the 2012 Winter Youth Olympics in Austria was the Games' insignia.

"That's when I started dreaming about the Olympics. I remember as a child clumsily drawing the five Olympic rings at the back of my notebook," Ahmadi said.

"I convinced myself that I would participate, without really knowing what the Games were like."

'I had only my will'

She said international competitors were often shocked when they heard she was from Iran.

"They ask me if we have snow... They think we are a desert country like Saudi Arabia," the skier said.

"But even in summer, you can practise the sport in Damavand or Alamkouh, glaciers that are 5,600 metres (over 18,000 feet) high."

They are also "amazed to learn that women ski in an Islamic country", she added.

"I tell them that religion does not prevent women from doing sports."

Pellistri inspires Uruguay, Sanchez reignites Chile's WC hopes

Iran boasts several ski resorts, open to both genders. Those closest to Tehran are popular family getaways in winter and on weekends.

At the age of 10, Ahmadi travelled to Kazakhstan for her first competition abroad, and at 16 she joined the national team.

"When I debuted at the World Championships in St. Moritz in Switzerland, I realised I had to fight to compete with the best," she said.

"They had the financial means -- I only had my will."

'Unfinished journey'

Ahmadi's first big disappointment came in the run-up to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"I was extremely motivated. I was 17 years old and I wanted to make history, to be the youngest Iranian skier to go to the Olympics," she said.

But the committee did not select her, saying she was too young.

"I was devastated. I cried for two weeks. I wanted to quit skiing," she said.

"Two months later, I picked myself up and started training again. I wanted to prove to everyone what I was capable of despite my age."

Ahmadi said she wanted to finish her father's "unfinished journey" after a lack of funds forced him out of professional sports.

In 2019 she finished 46th in the slalom at the world championships, and finished in exactly the same place in 2021.

One of just three Iranians set to compete in Beijing, she has become something of an icon in her village, and hopes to set an example for other young women.

"I was born in a traditional town where there are not many professional female athletes," she said.

"A girl from our region who reaches the biggest sports arena in the world can be a role model."

