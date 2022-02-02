ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
Khaqan says ‘thieves are conducting accountability of others’

Fazal Sher 02 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that Pakistan is the only country where “thieves” are conducting accountability of others.

Talking to reporters after appearing before Accountability Court in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, he said that who are himself involved in various corruption cases are saying that we are conducting accountability.

Abbasi said that the per unit electricity rate will increase by around Rs 4 this month due to the “corruption and the incompetence” of the present government.

Around Rs 30 billion will be retrieved from the pockets of the public and will go into the pockets of the rulers, he said.

He alleged that the NAB chairman is making false cases against the opposition following the direction of the government.

To a question about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s long march, he said that the main objective of the long march is to express solidarity with the public.

About the return of the PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, he said that Sharif will return after completion of treatment.

He may come this year or next year it will be decided by him and his doctors, he said.

Regarding the appointment of new Advisor on Accountability and Interior Brig Musaddiq Abbasi (retd), he said that he can do his job but job can be done under law and constitution.

The federal government cannot interfere in accountability process or court matter as well as investigation, he said.

Earlier, he appeared before the Accountability Court-II in the LNG case against him and others.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, was on leave due to which the case was adjourned till February 8.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

