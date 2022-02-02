Pakistan, Turkey hold consultation over HLSCC, SEF

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey on Tuesday held consultations over the forthcoming 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) and the implementation of the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF).

The two sides held bilateral political consultations at the Foreign Office in which Pakistan side was led by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, while the Turkish delegation was led by the Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

During the consultations, both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas including trade, investments and economic cooperation.

In the context of Pakistan’s focus on geo-economics, the foreign secretary emphasized the central pillars of peace, development partnerships, and connectivity.

It stated that the two sides exchanged views on the ongoing preparations for the 7th session HLSCC and the implementation of the SEF that was signed between the two countries in February 2020.

It was noted with satisfaction that the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under the HLSCC held their meetings in preparation for the HLSCC.

Extending a warm welcome to Deputy Foreign Minister Önal, the foreign secretary noted that the long-standing fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey were exemplary, marked by mutual trust, commonality of views, and close cooperation on the whole range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

Views were exchanged on regional issues, with a particular focus on the Afghanistan situation. The foreign secretary emphasized the urgent need for scaled-up humanitarian assistance and measures for stabilization of Afghan economy, adding that release of its frozen assets would provide impetus to long-term sustainable development for the Afghan people.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, underlining that sustained practical engagement with Afghanistan was key to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The foreign secretary also briefed the Turkish side on the continuing grave human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and thanked Turkey for its consistent and principled support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The two sides expressed satisfaction on close cooperation at the multilateral fora, including the UN, OIC, ECO and D-8 and reaffirmed their resolve to continue collaboration on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

“Pakistan and Turkey will be marking the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. In view of close fraternal ties between the two countries, it was agreed to celebrate this important milestone in a befitting manner,” the statement added.

The next round of Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Turkey on dates to be determined through the diplomatic channels, it added.

The visiting Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Sedat Önal also held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Qureshi, conveying cordial greetings for Foreign Minister Cavusoglu, noted with satisfaction the excellent bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He reaffirmed commitment to further deepen and broaden cooperation in all areas, adding that the forthcoming 7th session of the HLSCC, co-chaired by the two leaders, would further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The foreign minister appreciated Turkey’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which was deeply valued by the Kashmiri people.

He shared Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Afghanistan and highlighted importance of close consultations between the two countries. He underlined that Afghanistan was witnessing economic and humanitarian crises, which required sustained engagement and urgent steps by the international community.

Qureshi expressed the hope that the international community would continue to support the Afghan people on the path to peace, progress, and prosperity.

