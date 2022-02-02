Passing-out parade of Khasadar men merged into KP police held

PESHAWAR: Passing out parade of Khasadar men merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police held on Tuesday, at Fort Slop, Sub-division Bara tribal district Khyber. As many as 251 Khasadar passed out and turned into police officials. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (training) Feroz Shah was chief guest on the occasion.

Feroz Shah while speaking on the occasion said that the Levies and ex-Khasdar forces have rendered valuable sacrifices for the sake of their motherland and in limited resources they execute their duties with honesty and efficiently.

He expressed the views while addressing to passing out parade of 251 Khasadar turned police officials as a chief guest, conducted here at fort Slop, sub-division Bara district Khyber on Tuesday.

Commandant Bara Rifles Col Nadeem Mushtaq and District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber Muhammad Imran were also present on the occasion. He said that the history of Levies and former Khasadar personnel is full of sacrifices and in restricted sources and unfavourable environment has performed their duties.

After assuming necessary trainings, they have become full fledge force and have formally become part of great police force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and hopefully they will utilize their knowledge and experience in the best interests of the people, he added and stressed to further improve image of KP police, that have earned with costs of precious lives.

He urged the passed out cadets to play their due role effectively in their professional lives and ensure provision of basic rights in field work. DIG, training Feroz Shah thanked the Commandant Bara Rifles and instructors of Frontier Corp and police for imparting quality training to the cadets. At the end the new passing recruits presented salute to the chief guest while passing in front of dais.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022