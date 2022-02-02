ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
Local governments: Economic empowerment a must to run country smoothly: Kamal

Recorder Report 02 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that administrative affairs of the country cannot be run without establishing economic empowerment of local governments.

“We will call off sit-in only if PFC is given to local bodies under a formula. The real issue is to decide the formula of annual distribution of Rs 1200 billion to the Sindh government so that no district from Karachi to Kashmore has to beg from the province just like the provinces do not have to beg for money from the federation because the provinces get money under the same formula, the district will have to give money from the provinces under the same formula. When this happens, a revolution will take place in Pakistan and the security situation in the country, including the economy, will improve”.

He expressed these views while talking to media on the third day of sit-in at Fawarah Chowk. A large number of members of Central Executive Committee, National Council and staff including president PSP Anis Kaim Khani were present on the occasion.

In 2017, a 19-day sit-in was staged by PSP at the Karachi Press Club for the establishment of local government under 2001 Act.

The party also held protests with mothers and sisters on Shahra-e-Faisal for the local government rights of the people, and faced police shelling, and arrests of entire leadership for the very cause. Our opponents who made fun of us that time are taking credit of the same issue today. It’s because of our struggle that today our demands have become the demand of every Pakistani and the need of every political party. If the Sindh government gives all the departments to the local government but does not give them finance then its nothing but eye wash.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Government PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal PFC

Comments

Comments are closed.

