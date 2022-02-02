Cane Commissioner orders enquiry into non-payment complaints

LAHORE: The Cane Commissioner Punjab has ordered an enquiry into the alleged complaints of non-payment of the price of cane purchased by a sugar mill situated in Chiniot and directed the mill concerned to appear before the representative of his office on February 02, 2022, to clear the situation.

According to a letter issued to the occupier of the said mill, the cane commissioner said that his office had been receiving numerous complaints from the growers that sugarcane price is not being paid to them by the Madina Sugar Mill within the statutory 15 days period which is adding to their miseries.

“It has, therefore, been decided that an enquiry would be conducted into the allegations at the DC office Chiniot,” the letter added.

The Cane Commissioner directed the said mill, under Rule 16 (10) of the Sugar Factories (Control) Rules, 1950, to produce the grower-wise details/returns of the purchase of sugarcane before him or his nominee on Wednesday. He further clarified that the details/returns from 15-11-2021 to 15-01-2022 should be in the format already communicated by his office.

Non-production of record pertaining to purchase of sugarcane is an offence under section 21 of the Sugar Factories (Control) Act, 1950 read with Rule 16 (10) of the Sugar Factories (Control) Rules, 1950, the letter added.

Cane Commissioner Punjab Muhammad Zaman Wattoo while talking to Business Recorder said that his office is trying to ensure timely payment to the growers according to the vision of the government. He said that all the complaints would be thoroughly enquired to establish any violation of law. He said that enquiry in to such complaints against another mill had already been completed in which no violations of law were established.

