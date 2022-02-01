ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
Gold gains as weaker dollar, Ukraine tensions boost appeal

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

Gold prices extended gains for a second session on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar retreated and ongoing tensions over Ukraine underpinned the metal's safe-haven demand.

Spot gold gained 0.3pc to $1,801.69 per ounce by 12:48 p.m. EST (1748 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.4pc to $1,803.40.

The Fed sounded much more dovish on Monday than they did last week and as a result, we've seen the dollar retreat and asset prices rally which was "almost specifically due to yesterday's Fed speak", said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Fed policymakers said they'll raise interest rates in March but spoke cautiously on Monday about what might follow in the face of an uncertain outlook for inflation and an ongoing pandemic.

The dollar index eased off multi-month peaks against its rivals, supporting demand for the greenback-priced bullion among buyers holding other currencies.

Gold faces January fall, palladium set for best month in 14 years

Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to keep a bid on gold's safe haven demand, Meger noted.

Ukraine on Tuesday announced plans to boost armed forces as European leaders lined up to back the country in a standoff with Russia.

Reflecting investor appetite, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose to the highest levels since mid-August on Monday.

Investors are now looking to the U.S. non-farm payroll data due later this week.

"The weak jobs print that we're expecting is unlikely to sway the Fed from its decisively hawkish tone. Instead, we expect the central bank to look past recent weakness as being related to Omicron's fallout," TD Securities wrote in a note.

"We expect that the precious metals complex will struggle to attract capital in this context."

Spot silver rose 0.7pc to $22.60 an ounce, while platinum was unchanged at $1,017.76.

Palladium fell 0.3pc to $2,343.06 and was trading below its highest levels since early September reached on Monday.

