ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar gains as wider financial market jitters abate

  • March London cocoa rose 2.2% to 1,741 pounds per tonne
  • March robusta coffee rose 1.2% to $2,201 a tonne
  • March raw sugar rose 0.5% to 18.32 cents per lb
Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, edging further from Monday's three-week low as world stocks rose on reassuring comments from US Federal Reserve officials.

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.5% to 18.32 cents per lb at 1123 GMT, recovering after hitting the lowest price since Jan. 11 on Monday at 17.90 cents.

Dealers said the market has a bearish bent given a growing view that production is increasing more than was anticipated when the season started.

They added, however, much can still change, especially regarding the crop recovery in top producer Brazil from last year's drought.

A small global sugar deficit of 742,000 tonnes is anticipated in the 2022/23 season, commodity specialists Green Pool said in its first forecast for the period. It forecast the 2021/22 deficit at 2.03 million tonnes.

Sugar producers have sharply reduced their hedge selling volumes on ICE as oil's recent surge has spurred cane mills that also produce ethanol to weigh boosting production of the biofuel at the expense of sugar.

March white sugar rose 0.3% to $493.90 a tonne.

Raw sugar extends losing streak, robusta hits 3-month low

Coffee

March robusta coffee rose 1.2% to $2,201 a tonne, recovering from a three-month low of $2,161 set on Monday as data showed rising exports from top producer Vietnam.

March arabica coffee rose 1.6% to $2.3875 per lb, having sunk to a three-week low last Friday.

Dealers said arabica has been under pressure from worries over rising interest rates, which strengthen the dollar - making dollar-priced coffee expensive - and deter traders from buying by raising their borrowing costs.

Cocoa

March London cocoa rose 2.2% to 1,741 pounds per tonne, with the market underpinned by concerns about dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

There has been no rain for a second straight week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, farmers said on Monday.

Cocoa port arrivals in Ivory Coast reached 1.340 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Jan. 30, exporters estimated, up 1.5% from the same period last season.

March New York cocoa rose 2.5% to $2,591 a tonne.

Raw sugar futures Coffee export sugar demand sugar export cocoa export

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar gains as wider financial market jitters abate

PM Imran assures south Punjab due share in development budget, job quota

Pakistan's January inflation reading hits 13%, highest in two years

Nawaz Sharif advised against travelling in fresh medical report

Sindh government bound to set up local bodies: SC

NCOC begins door-to-door vaccination to inoculate 35mn people against Covid

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Rupee registers third successive gain against US dollar

India goes on a spending spree to boost growth, stokes concern over fiscal deficit

Rights groups blame Taliban for missing journalists

Oil slips to $89 as OPEC+, US inventories eyed

Read more stories