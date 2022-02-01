Highlights: India unveils budget aimed at spurring spending to support growth

NEW DELHI: Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2022-23, that aims to boost growth amid continued disruption from COVID-19 and rising inflation.

Sitharaman announced more spending on roads, railways and higher subsidies for affordable housing, amid public criticism over inadequate relief following the economic disruption after the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

These are the highlights from Sitharaman's fiscal 2022-23 budget:

Finance

Emergency credit line guarantee scheme for small and medium sized businesses to be extended to March 2023

Energy transition and climate action will be a major government priority

Public issue of Life Insurance Corporation expected shortly

Initiatives from last year's budget have been provided adequate allocations in this budget

Special Economic Zones Act to be replaced with new legislation

To amend bankruptcy code to speed up resolution process

Aims to lower winding up of companies to 6 months from 2 years currently

Defence

Govt committed to reducing defence imports

Infrastructure

5G spectrum auctions to be conducted in 2022

Scheme for design-led manufacturing for 5G will be part of production-linked scheme To award contracts to lay optical fibre in rural areas, completion in 2025 480 billion rupees set aside for affordable housing in 2022/23



Agriculture

Domestic scheme introduced to reduce dependence on oilseed imports Fund with blended capital raised under co-investment model to finance agriculture startups Railways to develop infrastructure for small farmers in 2022/23



Transport