ANL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.24%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.7%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
AVN 112.60 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.07%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.42%)
FFL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.53%)
FNEL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
GGGL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.96%)
GGL 22.66 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.19%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
MLCF 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.48%)
PACE 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.31%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
SNGP 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.08%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 41.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (5.12%)
TRG 88.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.81%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (8.01%)
WAVES 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.34%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By 67.4 (1.45%)
BR30 18,585 Increased By 225.8 (1.23%)
KSE100 45,709 Increased By 334 (0.74%)
KSE30 17,937 Increased By 107.1 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Highlights: India unveils budget aimed at spurring spending to support growth

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2022-23, that aims to boost growth amid continued disruption from COVID-19 and rising inflation.

Sitharaman announced more spending on roads, railways and higher subsidies for affordable housing, amid public criticism over inadequate relief following the economic disruption after the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

India's finance minister says central bank to launch digital cryptocurrency

These are the highlights from Sitharaman's fiscal 2022-23 budget:

Finance

  • Emergency credit line guarantee scheme for small and medium sized businesses to be extended to March 2023

  • Energy transition and climate action will be a major government priority

  • Public issue of Life Insurance Corporation expected shortly

  • Initiatives from last year's budget have been provided adequate allocations in this budget

  • Special Economic Zones Act to be replaced with new legislation

India targets infrastructure spending in growth budget

  • To amend bankruptcy code to speed up resolution process

  • Aims to lower winding up of companies to 6 months from 2 years currently

Defence

  • Govt committed to reducing defence imports

Infrastructure

  • 5G spectrum auctions to be conducted in 2022

  • Scheme for design-led manufacturing for 5G will be part of production-linked scheme

    • To award contracts to lay optical fibre in rural areas, completion in 2025

    • 480 billion rupees set aside for affordable housing in 2022/23

Agriculture

  • Domestic scheme introduced to reduce dependence on oilseed imports

    • Fund with blended capital raised under co-investment model to finance agriculture startups

    • Railways to develop infrastructure for small farmers in 2022/23

Transport

  • 400 energy efficient trains to be manufactured over next three years

  • National highways network to be expanded by 25,000km in 2022/23

  • Highways expansion to cost 200 billion rupees in 2022/23

  • India budget: to bring out battery swapping policy

budget Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Energy transition Life Insurance Corporation 5G spectrum auctions

Comments

1000 characters

Highlights: India unveils budget aimed at spurring spending to support growth

Sindh government bound to set up local bodies: SC

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Delivery of power subsidy to agri sector: Centre wants provinces to share burden

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

India's finance minister says central bank to launch digital cryptocurrency

New Zealand relents on woman offered refuge by Taliban

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Sony to buy 'Destiny' videogame developer Bungie in $3.6bn deal

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

Read more stories