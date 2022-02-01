ANL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.16%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.7%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
AVN 112.60 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.07%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.58%)
FFL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.53%)
FNEL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
GGGL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.18%)
GGL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.33%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
PACE 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.31%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
SNGP 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.08%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (12.94%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 41.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TRG 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
UNITY 31.85 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (7.67%)
WAVES 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.16%)
WTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 68.7 (1.48%)
BR30 18,587 Increased By 227.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,707 Increased By 332.6 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,937 Increased By 106.8 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sri Lanka food inflation hits record 25% as shortages bite

AFP 01 Feb, 2022

COLOMBO: Food inflation in crisis-hit Sri Lanka hit a record 25 percent in January, the statistics office said Tuesday, with crop failures and difficulties in financing imports leading to widespread shortages.

The island nation's economy has tanked since the onset of the pandemic, with the collapse in tourism revenue leaving traders unable to finance purchases of essential goods from abroad.

The government last year banned the import of agricultural chemicals in a desperate attempt to shore up foreign currency reserves, drastically lowering crop yields and prompting many farmers to leave their fields bare.

Supermarkets have rationed rice, lentils and other essentials, while power companies unable to pay for imported fuel have been forced to impose rolling blackouts.

Pakistan's January inflation reading hits 13%, highest in two years

January's food inflation figure was the fourth consecutive record rise and nearly double October's figure of 12.8 percent.

Overall inflation measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) was also a record 14.2 percent in January.

The government lifted its agrochemical import ban in October after intense protests by farmers, but banks are still short of dollars to finance imports.

Sri Lanka was banking on a post-pandemic recovery in tourist arrivals to help replenish its foreign exchange coffers.

But a resurgence of the coronavirus in the form of the highly contagious Omicron variant has dashed those hopes, with authorities now forecasting just over one million foreign holidaymakers this year.

International rating agencies have downgraded Sri Lanka over expectations it may not be able to service its $35 billion foreign debt.

inflation Omicron variant SriLanka Colombo Consumer Price Index

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka food inflation hits record 25% as shortages bite

Sindh government bound to set up local bodies: SC

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Delivery of power subsidy to agri sector: Centre wants provinces to share burden

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

India's finance minister says central bank to launch digital cryptocurrency

New Zealand relents on woman offered refuge by Taliban

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Sony to buy 'Destiny' videogame developer Bungie in $3.6bn deal

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

Read more stories