ANL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.31%)
ASC 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.23%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 112.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.75%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
FFL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.14%)
GGL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.24%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.78%)
HUMNL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
MLCF 34.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.96%)
TELE 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (11.22%)
TPLP 30.86 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (13.04%)
TREET 40.69 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.07%)
TRG 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
UNITY 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (5.14%)
WAVES 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.23%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,694 Increased By 58.3 (1.26%)
BR30 18,483 Increased By 123.1 (0.67%)
KSE100 45,663 Increased By 288.3 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,923 Increased By 93.3 (0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds, rupee gain; federal budget in focus

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

MUMBAI: Indian bond yields edged lower while the rupee strengthened on Tuesday morning with traders awaiting the annual budget presentation by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament at 0530 GMT.

Traders are expecting the government to announce a slightly lower gross borrowing number than previously anticipated after it converted bonds worth 1.197 trillion rupees ($15.96 billion) with the central bank, switching papers maturing in coming years for longer-dated ones.

India plans to raise spending on infrastructure in the budget to put the economy on a firmer footing, but fiscal constraints leave little chance of concessions for households hurting from the pandemic, officials said.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading down 1 basis point at 6.67%, after having posted its biggest single-session fall since July 13, in the previous session.

India sees GDP growth slowing to 8-8.5pc in 2022/23 as risks rise

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 74.43/44 per dollar versus its previous close of 74.61, aided by gains in the domestic share market.

Indian shares rose in early trade in the run-up to the federal budget.

An uptick in global crude oil prices, however, which can push up the import bill, hurt the rupee and trigger higher imported inflation, was likely to keep gains in check.

Oil prices rose, trading near seven-year highs hit last week, as investors bet supplies will stay tight, with a limited production hike by major oil producers and a strong post-pandemic recovery in fuel demand.

"The budget will be the focus, especially if they announce something on the global bond inclusion or some form of tax exemptions. We can see yields fall much more if that comes through," a senior trader at a private bank said.

India's inclusion in the global bond index will widen the investor base for government bonds and ease pressure on domestic banks.

india stock Nirmala Sitharaman Indian bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

India bonds, rupee gain; federal budget in focus

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Delivery of power subsidy to agri sector: Centre wants provinces to share burden

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

India targets infrastructure spending in growth budget

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

Read more stories