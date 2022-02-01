ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.75%)
ASC 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.29%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.55%)
AVN 112.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.16%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.42%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGGL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (8.43%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
KOSM 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.45%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.44%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.14%)
TELE 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TPL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (12.16%)
TPLP 31.01 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (13.59%)
TREET 40.87 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.53%)
TRG 88.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
UNITY 31.42 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (6.22%)
WAVES 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,699 Increased By 62.5 (1.35%)
BR30 18,519 Increased By 159.7 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,670 Increased By 294.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,926 Increased By 95.8 (0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Australia shares edge higher in choppy trade ahead of RBA outcome

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

Australia shares edged higher in choppy trade on Tuesday, after technology stocks tracked a robust overnight Nasdaq session, even as investors cautiously awaited the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy outcome expected later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.2%, or 17.4 points, at 6,994, as of 1230 GMT, after dipping 0.1% earlier in the session. The benchmark closed 0.2% lower on Monday.

A Reuters poll showed that the Australian central bank will end its bond-buying programme, but is expected to wait until November before it responds to inflationary pressures ahead of its first rate hike.

The country's underlying inflation, which surged at its fastest annual pace since 2014 in the December quarter, suggests the recent rise in price pressures was not as benign and transitory as policymakers thought it would be.

Information technology stocks advanced for a third straight day to gain up to 3.8% and scale a one-week high, tracking their US peers on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Australia shares set for worst month since March 2020 as Fed stance weighs

Australian software services provider Xero Ltd and investor services provider Computershare Ltd climbed 0.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Shares in the financial sector also gained, with Westpac Banking Corp and Macquarie Group advancing 0.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

An uptick in bullion prices lifted gold stocks, which surged about 2% to their best intraday session since Jan. 20, with Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources gaining above 1% each.

Miners extended losses to drop more than 2%, with heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Group Ltd slipping more than 2% each.

Shares of Boral Ltd surged as much as 6.5%, after the building materials maker said it would return A$3 billion ($2.12 billion) to shareholders, from proceeds from the sales of its North America units.

Australia shares Australian central bank

