ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.68%)
ASC 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.29%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.55%)
AVN 112.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.16%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.42%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGGL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (8.43%)
GGL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.33%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.19%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.44%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.14%)
TELE 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TPL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (12.47%)
TPLP 31.01 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (13.59%)
TREET 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.35%)
TRG 88.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (6.15%)
WAVES 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,697 Increased By 61.1 (1.32%)
BR30 18,512 Increased By 152.7 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,672 Increased By 297 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,927 Increased By 97.2 (0.55%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aussie sinks as RBA stays dovish; dollar idles after drop from 19-month peak

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: The Australian dollar slumped on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia vowed to remain patient about raising interest rates, even in the face of the hottest inflation since 2014.

The US dollar nursed its wounds following its biggest drop in nearly three weeks against major peers overnight, as Federal Reserve policymakers allayed investor fears of a very rapid tightening of monetary policy.

The Australian dollar sank as much as 0.52% and was last down 0.47% at $0.7036, retracing nearly half of Monday's 1.06% rally, which was its biggest since early June.

Expectations had been building for RBA Governor Philip Lowe to capitulate on his long-held contention that a rate hike in 2022 was unlikely, with inflation printing hot and the labour market strengthening.

But while the central bank announced an end to its bond-buying stimulus, as widely expected, it said that was not a signal for near-term rate increases, and it was prepared to be patient while monitoring price pressures.

Australian dollar firms as jobs boom stokes rate bets

"We thought the RBA would be dovish, and that's what they've delivered," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso.

"The RBA is saying it's different from the Fed," which aims to end its quantitative easing programme in March, when it is also expected to start raising rates.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index - which measures the greenback against six rivals, not including the Aussie - was almost unchanged at 96.667 following a 0.59% tumble in the previous session.

The index hit an almost 19-month high of 97.441 at the end of last week, as investors pondered chances the Fed could raise rates by 50 basis points at its March meeting.

Overnight though, a chorus of Fed officials backed a lift-off in rates next month, but spoke cautiously about what might follow.

The US Treasury's top economist also commented on Monday that inflationary pressures should ease this year due to weaker demand for goods, easing supply bottlenecks and a receding coronavirus pandemic.

"Recent Fed remarks appeared to push back on the odds of a 50bp rate hike in March," putting the focus on economic data this week for clues on the pace of policy tightening, including the closely watched monthly payrolls report on Friday, TD Securities strategists wrote in a note.

US payrolls are forecast to show a gain of 153,000 jobs for January, down from 199,000 in December, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.9%, according to a Reuters poll.

Money markets have priced in a quarter-point rise for March, and four more by year-end.

The Bank of England holds its policy meeting on Thursday, with a Reuters poll predicting a second rate hike in less than two months after UK inflation jumped to its highest in nearly 30 years.

The European Central Bank also meets on Thursday. While no policy change is expected, analysts said the Fed's looming rate hikes will narrow the ECB's window for action.

The euro was largely unchanged at $1.1232, following a 0.80% jump on Monday.

Sterling was also little changed at $1.34395 after gaining 0.33% in the previous session.

The greenback slipped 0.15% to 114.97 yen as it continued to ease back after reaching a nearly three-week high at 115.68 on Friday.

Trading in Asian hours may be thin and moves more volatile, with several markets on holiday for the Lunar New Year.

Australian Dollar Commonwealth Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Aussie sinks as RBA stays dovish; dollar idles after drop from 19-month peak

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Delivery of power subsidy to agri sector: Centre wants provinces to share burden

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

SC suspends LHC’s Ravi project verdict

Read more stories