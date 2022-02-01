Interior minister so dismissive of PDM’s planned protest

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that terrorism has increased in the country especially in Balochistan.

Talking to reporters after an event, he said that the Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) has been formed by the United Baloch Army (UBA) and the Baloch Republican Army (BRA). During the terror attack 10 soldiers have been martyred, he said.

The minister said that our security forces have rendered immense sacrifices to eliminate the terrorists.

To a question about the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s long march scheduled on March 23, he said PDM may go ahead with the marches but will not get anything out of it. The JUI-F chief was more interested to come to Islamabad but the remaining opposition political parties know the sensitivity of the situation, he said.

About the passage of the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021, he said that around 14 to 15 people of the opposition are with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the government has always remained successful in getting the bills and motions passed from the parliament, and the opposition parties only faced defeat in the house.

When he was asked about changes in the federal cabinet, he said that no one has discussed this matter with him.

He said that the Pakistan’s relations with China and the USA are on equal basis.

China is Pakistan’s all-weather friend and Pak-China friendship is higher than the Himalayas. America is a super power and we need to have good relations with America, he said.

Responding to a question about the upcoming local government elections, the minister said that the PTI will fully participate in them and hoped it will also emerge victorious.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon perform the ground-breaking of Nullah Leh project in Rawalpindi.

He strongly condemned the recent killing of five innocent Kashmiris in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also regretted the maltreatment meted out to Muslims in India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022