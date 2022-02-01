ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
LG polls: PM asks PTI MPs to intensify campaigns

APP 01 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the elected representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to pace up their public interaction and campaign ahead of the upcoming local bodies elections.

In a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and the PTI’s members of national and provincial assemblies, he called for mobilizing the party workers to intensify pre-election drive.

The meeting discussed the overall political situation in the province, ongoing development schemes and the matters related to party organization.

The meeting was attended by Communication Minister Murad Saeed and members of National Assembly including Haider Ali Khan, Saleem Rahman, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Junaid Akbar, Muhammad Nawaz Khan and Saleh Muhammad.

The members of provincial assemblies included Nazeer Ahmed Abbasi, Haji Qalander Khan Lodhi, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Zubair Khan Taj Muhammad, Wazirzada, Muhammad Azam Khan, Hamayun Khan, Liaquat Ali Khan, Shafiullah, Muhammad Deedar Khan, Abdul Ghaffar, Syed Iqbal Mian, Shakeel Ahmed, Pir Musawar Khan, Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah, Babar Saleem Sawati, Nawabzada Farid Salahuddin, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Naseerullah Khan, Sharafat Ali, Azizullah Khan, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai, Amjad Ali and Mohibullah Khan.

