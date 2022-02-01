ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
Rising cases of Covid-19: Four educational institutes shut down in Peshawar

Recorder Report 01 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: Four educational institutions in Peshawar on Monday closed due to increasing cases of coronavirus.

According to details, one girls’ hostel has also been sealed to prevent further spread of the virus. The local administration has said that the educational institutions have been closed for a week.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 21 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,425,039. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,269.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 7,048 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,160 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,821 in Sindh 5,998 in KP, 980 in Islamabad, 755 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 188 in GB.

Furthermore 541,693 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 478,527 in Punjab, 194,166 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 127,497 in Islamabad, 38,115 in Azad Kashmir, 34,390 in Balochistan and 10,651 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 25,018,383 coronavirus tests and 61,077 in the last 24 hours. 1,291,725 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,423 patients are in critical condition.

The Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 11.53 percent.

So far, 104,228,089 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 223,230 in the last 24 hours. 80,748,105 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 322,467 received their second dose in the last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached 174,085,175 with 605,450 in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus educational institutions coronavirus cases coronavirus tests

