$5bn new loans: clarification by EAD

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) on Monday clarified its position on obtaining $5 billion new loans from China, Russia and Kazakhstan.

The clarification came in response to the news in the media that the Economic Affairs Division had prepared a plan for obtaining $5 billion new loans from China, Russia and Kazakhstan, said a press release issued by EAD here.

It was clarified that no such proposal was under process in the EAD for obtaining $3 billion loan from China and $2 billion loan from Russia and Kazakhstan.