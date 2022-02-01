ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
CPNE’s report has exposed PTI govt: Shehbaz

Press Release 01 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that the CPNE’s Media Freedom Report exposed shocking facts and was another eye-opening indictment against the PTI government.

In a statement, Shehbaz said that if this government’s actions continued to reap such reports, Pakistan’s GSP Plus status would be revoked and foreign investors would refuse to consider Pakistan. He was of the view that political parties who value democracy, the constitution and the people must seriously consider the contents of the Media Freedom Report and formulate a plan of action for the future.

The PML-N president said the report was proof that the present government was neither a product of democracy nor did it believe in democratic values.

The report describes how the constitutional right to freedom of expression, media and access to information was being suppressed. The report testifies that the current system of government is a continuation of fascism and dictatorship, he added.

The National Assembly opposition leader said the facts stated in the Media Freedom Report were one of the factors that contributed to the 16-degrees plunge in Pakistan’s position in corruption rankings. This report had made every patriotic Pakistani to hang his head in shame and regret.

He stressed that the facts stated in the Media Freedom Report need to be taken seriously and corrective measures should be taken at the federal and provincial levels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

