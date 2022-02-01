CPNE’s report has exposed PTI govt: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that the CPNE’s Media Freedom Report exposed shocking facts and was another eye-opening indictment against the PTI government.

In a statement, Shehbaz said that if this government’s actions continued to reap such reports, Pakistan’s GSP Plus status would be revoked and foreign investors would refuse to consider Pakistan. He was of the view that political parties who value democracy, the constitution and the people must seriously consider the contents of the Media Freedom Report and formulate a plan of action for the future.

The PML-N president said the report was proof that the present government was neither a product of democracy nor did it believe in democratic values.

The report describes how the constitutional right to freedom of expression, media and access to information was being suppressed. The report testifies that the current system of government is a continuation of fascism and dictatorship, he added.

The National Assembly opposition leader said the facts stated in the Media Freedom Report were one of the factors that contributed to the 16-degrees plunge in Pakistan’s position in corruption rankings. This report had made every patriotic Pakistani to hang his head in shame and regret.

He stressed that the facts stated in the Media Freedom Report need to be taken seriously and corrective measures should be taken at the federal and provincial levels.

