HBL-PSL-7: Quetta Gladiators make partial replacement

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have partially replaced Shahid Afridi, who is unavailable for the initial matches due to Covid-19, with left-arm orthodox Hassan Khan.

Hassan Khan is one of the 15 reserve players in the Managed Event Environment and, as such, will not be required to undergo 72-hour isolation to join Gladiators squad.

The partial replacement has been approved by Event Technical Committee, which is headed by Zakir Khan (Director – International Cricket Operations), and includes Nadeem Khan (Director – High Performance) and Sameer Khosa.

Moreover, a spokesman of Multan Sultans said, “Wolf777 News is a sports website that is trying to compete on a regional level with other sports news websites. Multan Sultans categorically denies the speculation that Wolf777 News has any connection to betting/gambling nor there are links or tabs on its portal to any betting/gambling website. Our association is with Wolf777 News only. As a responsible entity, we are aware of our obligations and will neither be associated with a partner that promotes betting or gambling nor will support such venture.”

A spokesman of TransGroup said, “DafaNews is a fast growing online news portal, which operates through digital app only. DafaNews has successfully sponsored other cricket events in the Middle East, while strictly abiding by the law of the land as well as the terms of the agreement. We contacted DafaNews to clarify their position on betting and they categorically stated and provided us documents showing that DafaNews is strictly a news website and are not engaged in any betting business. However, they also admitted that inadvertently and due to a technical oversight, the link to a betting website remained enabled on the opening day of the event, which was disabled after the first match.”

