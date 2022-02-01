ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
Feb 01, 2022
Pakistan

Presidential system: PPP condemns governor KP’s statement

Naveed Butt 01 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) strongly condemned the governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s statement on introducing presidential system in the country.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman in her tweet on Monday condemned the statement of Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on presidential system and demanded from him to resign from his office.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman’s statement regarding implementation of presidential system is reprehensible. The federal government should explain the statement of the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Sherry Rehman said.

She said that his statement in favour of presidential system is undemocratic and unconstitutional. The governor is a constitutional and parliamentary post, not of the PTI.

She said that the PTI is now busy proving that it did not get a better system when it came into power. Tomorrow, the PTI will say that it has not got a good country to govern.

Sherry Rehman said that the government cannot acquit itself by throwing the rubble of its incompetence and failure on the parliamentary system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

