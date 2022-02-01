ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
Construction work on SNHF kicks off

Press Release 01 Feb, 2022

FAISALABAD: Construction work of another landmark project of Shifa International Hospitals Ltd (SIHL), known as Shifa National Hospital Faisalabad (Pvt.) Ltd. (SNHF) has begun on Sheikhupura Road in Faisalabad city. The groundbreaking ceremony featured representation from Interloop, HBL & Shifa family who gathered at the site for Dua.

Manzoor H Qazi (CEO, SIHL), Muhammad Zahid (Chairman & CEO, SNHF) & Musaddiq Zulqurnain (Chairman & CEO, Interloop Holdings) spoke on the occasion and reiterated their respective organizations’ resolve to build SNHF in scheduled time and make the project success like earlier endeavors of the two organizations. SNHF is a subsidiary of SIHL for which the Interloop Group & Shifa Family have joined hands.

Designed in a purpose-built building, SNHF will be a state of art Tertiary Care Facility that will provide world-class healthcare as an unparalleled extension of Shifa International Hospitals’ model of unique modern healthcare. The facility has been designed to provide quality medical, surgical and allied clinical services with the best international practicing standards for the Faisalabad region within thirty-two months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

