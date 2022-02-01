Journalist’s murder case: Accused remanded to police custody

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday handed over four accused allegedly involved in murder of journalist Hussnain Shah to police on a 14-day remand.

Earlier, civil lines police produced the accused Amir Butt, Farhan Shah, Amjad Pasha and Haider Abbas and sought remand for further interrogation. The investigating officer told the court that he is yet to recover the arms used in the murder and collect further evidence. He, therefore, sought 14 days remand of the accused and the court passed orders accordingly.

Hussain Shah was killed by some unknown persons before the Lahore Press Club. Later police arrested the accused and produced them before the court for their further custody.

