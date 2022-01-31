ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Gold faces January fall, palladium set for best month in 14 years

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

Gold prices edged up on Monday even as expectations for interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve put non-yielding bullion on track for its worst monthly performance since September, while palladium braced for its best month in 14 years.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,795.70 per ounce by 10:17 a.m. EST (1517 GMT), and was headed for a loss of 1.8% for the month. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,795.80.

The dollar has risen against other currencies based on expectations of Fed rate hikes, while other central banks haven't really started to move yet, which has created a problem for gold, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The dollar index was set for a monthly gain, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The reality of five Fed rate hikes possibly this year has spooked the gold market a little bit, and gold is competing with bonds since it doesn't earn interest, Haberkorn added.

Gold wobbles as investors brace for Fed rate signals

The Fed plans to raise rates in March on the assumption the economy will largely steer clear of fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant and keep growing at a healthy clip.

Elsewhere, spot palladium rose 1.3% to $2,408.16 per ounce, with the auto-catalyst metal poised for a monthly gain of about 27%, its best performance since February 2008.

"Concerns about supply outages in Russia in the event of an escalation of the Ukraine crisis have supported palladium in recent weeks," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

"So far there has been no disruption to production and exports. Short-covering activity likely also helped, considering non-commercial accounts were net-short the white metal at the start of this year."

Silver gained 0.4% to $22.51 an ounce and was set for more than a 3% decline in January.

Platinum gained 0.9% to $1,016.78, set for its best month since October.

