ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Reliance, IT stocks lift Indian shares ahead of federal budget

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher on Monday after two straight weekly losses as IT stocks rebounded and Reliance Industries jumped on a brokerage upgrade, while investors also eyed the federal budget and more blue-chip earnings.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1.39% to 17,339.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.42% to 58,014.17. The indexes shed about 3% each last week.

Foreign investors sold off heavily this month in the run-up to the budget due Tuesday, where analysts expect additional fiscal measures to boost investment amid a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

The Nifty finished January slightly lower, while the Sensex shed 0.4%, as losses in the last two weeks outweighed sharp gains at the beginning of the month.

Jefferies said valuations of Indian equities were still not in "the comfort zone" despite the recent correction driven by worries over the US Federal Reserve tightening.

The Nifty IT index climbed 2.9% on Monday, after having fallen in eight of the last nine sessions amid a tech sell-off. But it recorded its worst month since March 2020.

https://www.brecorder.com/news/40150553

India's most valuable firm Reliance Industries, jumped 2.2% after CLSA upgraded the stock to 'buy' and raised its target price. Last week, the stock logged its worst performance in a year despite strong quarterly results.

Shares of Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors closed around 4% higher. The automaker posted a bigger-than-expected loss after market hours and said it was worried about rising inflation even as it saw semiconductor supply issues easing.

Refiner BPCL jumped around 4%, while Indian Oil added 0.9% ahead of their quarterly earnings reports later on Monday.

AGS Transact Technologies dropped 8% on its first day of trading.

Meanwhile, the government's annual economic survey showed India forecast its economic growth slowing to 8%-8.5% for the fiscal year starting April as it fights rising COVID-19 cases and inflation.

