ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
KSE-100 gains 297 points

BR Web Desk 31 Jan, 2022

Pakistan stocks witnessed a rally on the first trading session of the week, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index moved up 297 points.

The index witnessed a steady increase throughout the day, hitting an intra-day high of 45,462.62.

At close, the KSE-100 increased 296.77 points or 0.66% higher to settle at 45,374.68.

"Market opened on a positive note and stayed in the green zone throughout the day," said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in its post-market comment. "Moreover, the mainboard activity remained gloomy. On the flip-side, activity continued to remain side-ways as the market witnessed hefty volumes in 3rd-tier stocks. In the last trading hour, profit-taking was witnessed due to rising Covid-19 cases."

Topline Securities said investors cheered news regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Beijing on February 3, 2022 amid reports that a loan to the tune of $3 billion to stabilise Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves was in the offing.

Volumes decreased on Monday, clocking in at 251.68 million on the all-share index, down from 258.91 million on Friday. The value of shares traded improved to Rs8.56 billion from Rs8.13 billion on Friday.

Treet Corporation was the volume leader with 22.94 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 22.49 million shares, and TRG Pakistan Limited with 18.12 million shares.

Shares of 360 companies were traded on Monday, of which 237 registered an increase, 96 recorded a fall, and 27 remained unchanged.

