Kyrgios lashes out at media, doubles rival over crowd issues

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: Nick Kyrgios has lashed out at the media and doubles rival Max Purcell as he denied claims he had disrespected world number one Ash Barty following her Australian Open win.

Kyrgios and fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis won the men's doubles title on a packed Rod Laver Arena on Saturday after Barty's victory over Danielle Collins had given the country its first singles champion in 44 years.

As had been the case throughout the tournament, the 'Special Ks' were backed by a raucous crowd as they defeated compatriots Max Purcell and Matt Ebden to win their first Grand Slam title.

Kyrgios said after the final that the duo had "created probably the best atmosphere this tournament has ever seen", which was interpreted by some media as a slight on Barty.

In an Instagram post which opened with an expletive aimed at the media, Kyrgios denied the charge.

"Honestly, I said nothing disrespectful to Ash Barty," he wrote.

"I said that the crowd this year was amazing and I feel as if (Kokkinakis) and I were a big part of that. Ash's father came to me and even said that.

"All I said was that when people watch me around the world the stadiums are full."

Purcell, meanwhile, had suggested after the doubles final that the behaviour of the crowd had been bad for the game.

"As for Max Purcell you donut," Kyrgios wrote. "Regarding your comments after the match you clearly have no idea about entertainment and sport.

"If you haven't noticed there is a reason why people actually come to my matches, it's because the level and my game are actually worth watching."

Talking points from the Australian Open

Purcell defended his comments and claimed he too had been misrepresented by the media.

"Last night I woke up to a fair bit of hate, but that's what the press do right?" he told Triple M radio.

"They just twist my quote, aim it at him and then he blows up at me."

