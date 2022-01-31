ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,638 Increased By 15 (0.33%)
BR30 18,211 Increased By 293.4 (1.64%)
KSE100 45,381 Increased By 302.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,834 Increased By 41.5 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

March soybeans hit new contract highs on dry South American crop woes

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Chicago most-active soybean and corn futures both stretched to fresh seven-month highs during Asian trading hours on Monday, as traders fixated on how a possible downturn in crop supplies from South America could underpin demand for US crops.

March soybean futures peaked at $14.96-3/4 a bushel in early trade on Monday, before easing to around 14.92-3/4 by 05:50 GMT. March corn followed a similar path and held around $6.41 a bushel throughout.

Trading volumes were light, with market participants in China and elsewhere in Asia observing the Lunar New Year holiday. China's main futures markets are closed until Feb. 7.

Concerns about dry conditions hurting crops in South America have underpinned global grain and oilseed market sentiment so far in 2022, helping US soybean and corn futures make steady gains as traders try to price in how lost supplies in Brazil and Argentina will impact demand for US crops.

Soybeans surge on weather concerns; wheat rises after slide

Argentina may have left the worst of its summer drought behind, but the risk of dry weather to the country's crops remains real, the Rosario grains exchange said in its latest weather analysis.

March soybean futures have gained over 11% this year, while March corn is up over 8% as the two crops gear up to fight for acreage in the United States this spring.

Chicago wheat was also firmer, as traders price in how the standoff over Ukraine may impact wheat export flows from the key Black Sea region.

Speculators ramped up bullish views in Chicago corn and soybeans last week with futures notching or nearing new highs, but despite the unusually strong optimism, investors are much less invested than a year ago.

Elsewhere, India is likely to set aside about 3 trillion rupees ($40 billion) on food and fertiliser subsidies in its budget next week for 2022/23, officials said, roughly the same amount the government budgeted for this fiscal year ending in March.

Brent crude climbed over 1% Monday to above $91 a barrel, and is on course for its best month since February 2021.

Corn argentina South America soyabean Black Sea region

Comments

1000 characters

March soybeans hit new contract highs on dry South American crop woes

5th wave: Pakistan's positivity ratio, cases continue to stay high

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

Development process: WEF praises govt’s ‘vision’ in enthusiastic way

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

Israeli president presses on with Dubai visit after UAE intercepts missile

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Oil rises, heads for best month since Feb 2021 on supply concerns

Nadal, Barty give Australian Open desperately needed happy ending

Read more stories