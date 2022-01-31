ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,637 Increased By 14.6 (0.32%)
BR30 18,204 Increased By 286.8 (1.6%)
KSE100 45,379 Increased By 300.9 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,835 Increased By 41.6 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Vodafone to design chips with Intel for OpenRAN networks

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

MALAGA: Vodafone said on Monday it would work with Intel Corp and other silicon vendors on designing its own chip architecture to drive innovation and efficiency in nascent OpenRAN network technology.

The initiative will be based at Vodafone's digital innovation and R&D centre in Malaga, which opened on Monday.

Fifty people dedicated to OpenRAN will join 650 software engineers, architects and technicians in the Spanish city, where the British company is investing 225 million euros over five years.

Google to invest $1bn in India’s number two mobile operator

OpenRAN will allow operators to mix and match suppliers in their radio networks, aiming to weaken the grip Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia have on the global telecom equipment market with their proprietary technologies.

It creates interoperability between the software and hardware components of the radio access network, widening the pool of suppliers and lowering the barrier of entry.

Vodafone's director of network architecture Santiago Tenorio said OpenRAN would enable the mobile operator to quickly add new digital services and to optimise networks using AI.

Vodafone OpenRAN network technology Malaga

Comments

1000 characters

Vodafone to design chips with Intel for OpenRAN networks

5th wave: Pakistan's positivity ratio, cases continue to stay high

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

Development process: WEF praises govt’s ‘vision’ in enthusiastic way

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

Israeli president presses on with Dubai visit after UAE intercepts missile

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Oil rises, heads for best month since Feb 2021 on supply concerns

Nadal, Barty give Australian Open desperately needed happy ending

Read more stories