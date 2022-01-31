Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said parliamentarians should consider a constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges.

In a tweet post on Monday, Fawad said five judges of the Supreme Court are retiring this year. “(Therefore), the parliament should consider constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges,” he said.

The statement comes a day after Fawad on Sunday urged the judiciary to take stock of its rapidly declining reputation in the world rankings.

Govt steps up criticism of higher judiciary

Fawad mentioned the question raised by Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem that if judges were not responsible for the assets of their wives and children, then how was it possible to hold politicians and bureaucrats accountable?

The minister said that the new chief justice would face this challenge when he would be sworn in.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Fawad lauded the accomplishments of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who will be retiring on February 1.

“The historic stand he has taken for minority community places of worship have greatly enhanced his honor and respect,” said the federal minister.

“At a time when India's judiciary seems helpless at the hands of extremists judges, Justice Gulzar supported minorities and gave independent verdicts,” he said.

Justice Ahmed is set to retire on February 1 (Tuesday) after two years and 42 days in office.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take over as the chief justice on February 2.