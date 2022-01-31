ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,626 Increased By 3.1 (0.07%)
BR30 18,060 Increased By 142.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,308 Increased By 230.5 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,799 Increased By 6.1 (0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Miners drive Australia shares lower ahead of RBA policy meeting

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

Australia shares fell nearly 0.7% on Monday, driven lower by mining heavyweights, though strong performances among technology stocks helped limit losses ahead of a monetary policy meeting by the Reserve Bank of Australia this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 41.1 points at 6,950.8 points, as of 1230 GMT. The benchmark closed 2.2% higher on Friday.

The mining sub-index led the losses in the benchmark, slumping as much as 1.7% in early trade, despite a surge in iron ore prices. Heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd and rival Fortescue Metals Group dropped 2.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

BHP Group's unification of its dual listing stricture became effective earlier in the day, sending shares of the global miner down 2.3%.

Australia shares to bounce back, NZ up

A Reuters poll showed that the country's central bank will end its bond-buying programme on Tuesday, but is expected to wait until November before it responds to inflationary risks with its first interest rate rise in over a decade.

The last time the central bank raised rates was in November 2010, when it lifted rates to 4.75%.

Energy stocks slipped 0.4%, while healthcare stocks also took a beating by dropping around 0.8%.

The heavyweight financials sub-index fell 1%, with the "Big Four" banks dropping as much as between 0.9% and 2%.

Medical glove maker Ansell Ltd plunged as much as 24% after the company slashed its full-year EPS outlook due to supply chain disruptions.

Bucking the sombre mood, information technology firms gained as much as 2.7% to notch their biggest intraday percentage gain since Jan. 12, taking cues from a strong Nasdaq finish in the previous session.

Software firm Xero Ltd and Computershare Ltd rose between 0.9% and 2.5%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.9%, or 106.62 points, to 11,959.14.

Australia shares

