Jan 31, 2022
Pakistan

Balochistan CM reiterates his resolve against terrorism

PPI 31 Jan, 2022

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, has said, “Terrorists want to hold the people of Balochistan hostage”.

Talking to media after inaugurating construction work of Anscomb Road, Quetta under Quetta Development Package, he said that the completion of the construction work of Anscomb Road would help address the issue of traffic in Quetta city. Henceforth no red zone would be there in front of Chief Minister’s House, said Bizenjo, adding that red zone area of Quetta had completely been opened for traffic after 17 years.

He remarked that the people of Balochistan were with Pakistan, adding that terrorists wanted to hold the people of Balochistan hostage. In reply to a question, he said that Moulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was a political leader and it was our responsibility to provide security to him either in Quetta or Chaman.

