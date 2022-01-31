ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Now PSP stages sit-in against Sindh LG law

Recorder Report 31 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Sunday staged a sit-in here at Fawarah Chowk against the Sindh Local Government Amendment Act 2021.

Addressing the protestors, PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said he will not call-off the protest till the provincial government devolve civic departments and hand over budgetary powers and resources to the local governments in accordance with the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) formula.

He alleged that the PPP does not want to create and empower institutions, but it wanted to destroy them by seizing their resources. “Until our demands are met, we will continue our sit-in here, and if anyone tried to do adventure, we will respond them in the same language.”

Kamal said that the way Pakistan is being run after the 18th constitutional amendment has brought the country to a standstill. Administratively and financially, the country is unable to function. The original purpose of the 18th Amendment is yet to be fulfilled, he said.

He said that without the PFC formula, all institutions under the mayor are meaningless.

He said that the PPP is happy to hand over management control of local government institutions but the real matter is their resources which the provincial government is not ready to transfer to the elected mayor office. We need resources, and the PPP will have to give powers and resources to the people from Karachi to Kashmore, he said.

Provincial governments have become the worst dictators since the 18th Amendment is passed, he alleged. The provinces are not passing on the share of 56% financial resources they receive from the federation to the grassroots level. The federation has to repay the loans out of remaining 44%; it has to run army as well, while these are not the problems of the provinces.

Kamal said the chief ministers consider the money received in the NFC award as their own. Sindh gets 27% out of 56% financial share. The Chief Minister of Sindh gets Rs.1000 billion every year, another Rs.200 billion he earns from Karachi through taxes. The annual revenue of the Sindh government is Rs. 1200 billion. The Chief Minister is spending these 1200 billion at his sweet will, and not transferring these resources to lower level.

Kamal said his party had held a sit-in for 18 days on these issues in 2017 and sixteen points were presented for the LG governments’ empowerment. “At that time people used to make fun of us, but today all the parties in Sindh are talking about what we have been doing for 6 year,” he said.

The PPP delegation had accepted 70% of our demands a week ago but this is not a matter of our ego, it is a matter of right and wrong, he said.

PSP President Anis Qaimkhani and other central leaders were also present.

Karachi PPP PSP Sindh LG law Fawarah Chowk Sindh Local Government Amendment Act 2021

Comments

Comments are closed.

Now PSP stages sit-in against Sindh LG law

NATO asks Europe to diversify energy supply

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

NSA’s Afghanistan visit termed successful

US Senate close to deal on legislation to sanction Russia

Hosting Winter Olympic Games big feat: PM

Islamabad United, Lahore Qalanders register victories

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Govt steps up criticism of higher judiciary

Israel supports UAE’s security needs

Read more stories