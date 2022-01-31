IGP for strict enforcement of traffic rules across Punjab

LAHORE: On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, the traffic police personnel are ensuring compliance with traffic rules and prevention of accidents in all districts of Punjab.

IG Punjab has directed DIG Traffic Punjab to formulate a traffic management plan under a comprehensive strategy to maintain traffic flow on highways across the province and prevent accidents.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that smooth flow of traffic in other major cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan should be ensured in all cases and strict enforcement of traffic rules should be carried out across the province.

IG Punjab said that accidents could be reduced by providing awareness to the people about traffic rules. Rao Sardar said that violators of one-wheeling, one-way and other traffic rules were not entitled to any concession while action should be expedited against vehicles emitting massive smoke on roads.

Punjab Police spokesperson has also released a detailed report on challans for violating traffic rules across the province last year.