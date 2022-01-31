ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SACM pays visit to ‘Shalimar Bagh’

Recorder Report 31 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar Sunday paid a surprise visit to Shalamar Bagh, inspected various parts of the Garden and reviewed the ongoing development works.

The SACM also met with the tourists and inquired about the facilities being provided to them in the historic monument. During the inspection the condition of the tourist centre and souvenir shop was found unsatisfactory, however, he expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness of different parts of the garden and sale of edibles items in the canteen on fixed price.

Hasaan Khawar expressed indignation and reprimanded the security personnel over the presence of unnecessary people alongside the park wall. The SDO on duty was also found absent on inquiry.

The SACM also took strong notice of the inappropriate behavior of the guards with the visitors. He also directed to open the park for the people came there for morning walk with proper arrangements. He further stated that the purpose of this surprise visit is to review the facilities being provided to the citizens and to further improve the existing facilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SACM Hasaan Khawar ‘Shalimar Bagh’

Comments

Comments are closed.

SACM pays visit to ‘Shalimar Bagh’

NATO asks Europe to diversify energy supply

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

NSA’s Afghanistan visit termed successful

US Senate close to deal on legislation to sanction Russia

Hosting Winter Olympic Games big feat: PM

Islamabad United, Lahore Qalanders register victories

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Govt steps up criticism of higher judiciary

Israel supports UAE’s security needs

Read more stories