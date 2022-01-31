SACM pays visit to ‘Shalimar Bagh’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar Sunday paid a surprise visit to Shalamar Bagh, inspected various parts of the Garden and reviewed the ongoing development works.

The SACM also met with the tourists and inquired about the facilities being provided to them in the historic monument. During the inspection the condition of the tourist centre and souvenir shop was found unsatisfactory, however, he expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness of different parts of the garden and sale of edibles items in the canteen on fixed price.

Hasaan Khawar expressed indignation and reprimanded the security personnel over the presence of unnecessary people alongside the park wall. The SDO on duty was also found absent on inquiry.

The SACM also took strong notice of the inappropriate behavior of the guards with the visitors. He also directed to open the park for the people came there for morning walk with proper arrangements. He further stated that the purpose of this surprise visit is to review the facilities being provided to the citizens and to further improve the existing facilities.

