ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Federal ministers say PTI to form govt in Sindh as well

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form the next government in the Sindh province, PTI Central General...
Recorder Report 31 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form the next government in the Sindh province,

PTI Central General Secretary and Federal Minister Asad Umer and PTI Sindh’s President and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said here on Sunday.

While addressing a press briefing after a meeting of the PTI’s Provincial Advisory Council, Asad Umer said that his Party was going to form Sindh government in 2023 as he work on organizational structure has started in a very coordinated way.

Federal Minister Mianmohammad Soomro, Amir Bux Bhutto, Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, Ghaus Ali Shah, Aftab Siddiqi and others were also present on the occasion.

The PTI Secretary General said that he was disappointed to see the condition of the people in the Sindh province. He said that PTI is going to invite the people of the province to stand up for their rights and PTI will march on Karachi from Ghotki on February 26.

The PTI Secretary General said that health was a basic necessity and keeping in view that point, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments have completed their work on it. But, the Sindh government is not taking it seriously.

Asad Umar said that for the first time, the state was taking the responsibility of people’s treatment through Sehat Cards. He said that the Sindh government has disappointed the youth. He further said that the jobs are given on chits.

Asad Umar said that small-farmers are deprived of water. He said that the economic condition of the country could not get well until the situation of the metropolis return to the right path.

He said that they have to defeat PPP so as to remake Karachi, a city of lights. He said that every Pakistani is equal in the eyes of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI Secretary General said that Sindh local government law is against the constitution and PTI was going to launch a campaign against it across the province. He said that they have to reach door-to-door.

President PTI Sindh chapter Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that a mafia is ruling in the Sindh province instead of a political party. He said that during his visit to Larkana, Jacobabad, Kashmor and Sukkur last week, he found these cities, in bad condition.

He said that all political parties were united against Sindh’s draconian Local Government law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP PTI Sindh province general election 2023 next government in Sindh

