Gunmen kill priest on his way home from church in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Gunmen killed a Christian cleric and wounded his colleague as they were driving home from church in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Sunday, police said.

Pastor William Siraj died instantly in the ambush, church authorities said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting in a city where a twin suicide bombing killed scores of people outside a church in 2013 - one of the deadliest attacks on the country's Christian minority.

At least one killed, 10 injured in Quetta blast

Azad Marshall, the most senior bishop in the protestant Church of Pakistan, condemned the attack and tweeted: "We demand justice and protection of Christians from the Government of Pakistan."

The attackers opened fire on the car carrying Pastor Siraj and the Rev Patrick Naeem in the city's Chamkani area, church officials said.

Naeem was out of danger and being treated, a spokesman for the city's Lady Reading hospital said.