Covid-19 positivity ratio declines in KP: govt

PESHAWAR: The positivity ratio of Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decreased by 3.3% during last two days, said a statement issued by the Health Department here on Saturday.

It said that the overall Corona positivity ratio in the province was 9.7% while in the provincial capital Peshawar it was 31% followed by 22% in Kohat, 18% in Mardan and 17% in Nowshera respectively.

